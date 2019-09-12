Editorial: New library branch in Sumpter moving forward fast

On Sept. 10, the Belleville Area District Library Board approved turning over the $200,000 in its budget earmarked for the new branch library in Sumpter Township, as laid out in the district library agreement.

Work at the hexagon building across from the Sumpter Township hall has been revved up and the library director estimates the branch will be open in November. Sumpter Township officials expect it to open in late October.

It’s coming fast – and will have lots for Sumpter residents: computers with internet and Microsoft Office, wireless access, printing, scanning and faxing, as well as the ability to return books and pick up holds. The library users in Sumpter no longer will have to make the long drive into Belleville to have library services.

Director Mary Jo Suchy said Tuesday that the branch library hours are being considered. She has tentatively proposed Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They are looking at having two staff members on hand to help the residents.

This is an exciting time for Sumpter readers and those without computer access. They are going to have the most cutting-edge services available and still be able to put their hands on real books. The ribbon-cutting is being planned.