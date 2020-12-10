Editorial: MJ business license applications open until 5 p.m., Jan. 1

Although a lot of the details for granting marijuana industry business licenses have not been discussed in public meetings that the press has been a part of, the application process opened Dec. 3. It closes at 5 p.m., Jan. 1.

Of course, the city offices will be closed from Christmas to New Year, but you can get the application to them in several ways. Find out everything about it by going on the city’s website and clicking on Departments.

Last fall city voters approved, by about two to one, a new ordinance to provide for marijuana businesses in Belleville.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the planning commission will consider the proposed areas for the businesses. There’s a map on the website that shows an extension of the I-2 zoning and it’s all south of the tracks along and near Sumpter Road.

The ordinance approved by voters allows up to 23 marijuana businesses in the city – which is about two square miles in size.

The marijuana business license costs $100 to apply for and another $4,900 upon approval. The license application is 18 pages long and will take a while to fill out, so we imagine it will take up a lot of time over the holidays for those interested to complete.

Belleville may turn out to be the center of marijuana businesses in Southeastern Michigan, or in this area, for sure.