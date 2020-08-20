Editorial: McNamara stands by his police to handle Egypt case

Members of Egypt Covington’s family have pressed the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees to turn the investigation of Egypt’s murder over to the Michigan State Police to solve. Letters to the board have increased in intensity over the last week.

At Tuesday’s Zoom meeting of the board, they again demanded the board turn the case over to MSP, while attacking Trustee Paul White and Clerk Leon Wright for comments they have made on the issue.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara, who is in charge of the township, including the public safety department, stood behind his professional law enforcement officials and refused the demand they give up the case to MSP.

“We do not comment on active police investigations,” Supervisor McNamara said, adding the MSP has 100% of the file on the case, as do the investigators for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office.

“We are not moving to a basement in Lansing with 25 other cases,” McNamara said.

He said the township is not going to let this case go cold and, “No, we are not giving this thing up.” When pressed, he said he would call Lt. Robert Weimer of the MSP as family members insisted.

We applaud Supervisor McNamara for standing with his professional law enforcement officers who are actively pursuing the solving of this case. Everyone wants to find Egypt’s killer.