Editorial: Looks like Belleville is joining the troubled world

Last year there was an arrest of a man who lived in an apartment on Wexford Street in the City of Belleville. He had drugs of all kinds, scales and other things to get them ready for sale, and weapons, according to the witness at 34th District Court who testified at his preliminary exam. He is now at circuit court waiting for a June court date – and out on personal bond.

Then, on April 19, a man who lives at another address on the same Wexford Street in the City of Belleville got arrested in what Michigan State Police are calling a “massive drug bust.” He is yet to be arraigned so we have no name as yet, but we know he is 40 years old and had several firearms.

Meanwhile, across town at Belleville High School, police have arrested two students carrying firearms in their book bags. One arrest was on March 7 and the latest on April 21. The last arrest was in the school parking lot where a car was found that just had been stolen from nearby Briarwood Subdivision.

We’ve got to get a handle on all this local stupid stuff that we watch every night on TV news. We don’t want it here. We’re with Belleville Police Chief Robinson who wants Belleville to be neat and tidy and safe like the old Disney Land. We don’t want to publish any more news on guns and drugs in our tri-community.