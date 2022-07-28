Editorial: Library deserves replacement millage vote

The Belleville Area District Library is seeking replacement of its operating millage that expired last year so it can continue offering its exceptional services to the community.

The ballot question has to be called a replacement because it already expired. Board members would have had to hold an election for Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter voters last fall with only this item on the ballot and they felt that expense to the voters was not necessary. Also, the turnout was due to be small.

On Aug. 2, voters in the three communities in the library district are being asked to continue their support of the library by replacing its present operating millage of 0.6864 for 15 years. There will be no tax increase over the 2021 level.

In 2010 voters approved 0.7 mills for 12 years and the Headlee Amendment reduced that to 0.6864 mill last year and that is what they are seeking on the ballot.

The beautiful new library in downtown Belleville has brought new life to our cultural center and groups of all sizes meet there, children flock there for story times and other events, and teenagers have found a welcoming after-school hangout with computers to use for getting homework done. The new Sumpter library branch is also valuable.

The millage being replaced equals more than 50% of the library’s operating cost. We need to support our library. Vote yes.