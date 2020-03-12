Editorial: Library bee hives coming in April

The March 10 regular meeting of the Belleville Area District Library Board was in its new meeting room in the brand-new library for the first time. The Rotary Club had just finished meeting in its meeting room downstairs and a homeowners’ group also was meeting in another room. The place was buzzing with activity.

And, the library board unanimously approved the long-proposed honeybee hives on the roof. It’s final. Three hives will go up in April and they will be on the very top roof where people won’t be able to see them.

There had been hopes library users could watch the hives out a window, but that didn’t work out. They will be on the roof. You will be able to see the vegetative lower roof full of clover and other plants that will attract the bees. Actually, these bees will go up to three miles for pollen.

Bees in the D is coordinating the project and library board member John Juriga is making it all happen. Deputy Director Hilary Savage is learning about the bees from that group and in a year she may take over the bees – maybe.

Therese Antoinelli of Moving the Mitten has donated one of the hives. Board secretary Joy Cichewicz, who has bee hives at her Sumpter Township home, said honeybees are hairy, fuzzy, warm, and friendly and don’t attack unless they feel threatened – only sting one time and then dies. Nothing to fear.

Pollinators are so important to life and we welcome these to the Belleville area.