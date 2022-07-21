Editorial: LDFA seeks inside information on why Visteon won’t pay

At the meeting of the Van Buren Township Local Finance Development Authority last week, LDFA vice chairmn J. Douglas Peters sharply spoke up about the Visteon law suit. Peters, a highly respected medical malpractice attorney who has retired to pursue his life as a successful artist, said the township’s attorneys who are pursuing the case against Visteon usually caution clients not to say anything publicly because the defense attorneys might use it against them.

But, he says Van Buren Township needs to know exactly who the person was who decided not to pay as agreed upon if the LDFA taxes fell short of paying off the $32 million in bonds that VBT had sold to help Visteon build its Visteon Village.

Now, the LDFA owes VBT $5 million for its bond payment loan and interest with an additional $1 million loan coming up in September. Peters is asking former or present Visteon employees who have any information on this to come forward to help VBT taxpayers lift this heavy burden. He is convinced a jury will find in favor of the township taxpayers who opened their arms to help Visteon and then got stiffed.

But, knowing exactly who decided not to pay is important. Peters took out an advertisement in the Independent that is running seeking any information. Can you help?