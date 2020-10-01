Editorial: It’s nice to be able to see a smile

The Independent received a letter to the editor from a lady who had dared to go out with a friend to the recent Belleville citywide yard sale. She said everyone wore masks, but she was able to say “hello” and “thank you” and get out and walk around in the sunshine.

She said nobody could see their smiles, so she wrote a brief note to thank everybody and to say what fun it was.

Many people, especially those of advancing ages, have stayed home since March. It wears on your spirit not to be able to talk to other people face to face and laugh with them.

Wearing masks is easier for some than others. People come into our office with masks and without, afraid or bold.

We have had reports of young people getting rashes on their faces from wearing masks all day, now that they’ve gone back to school.

We’ve had reports, as well, of a local police department ticketing people after being reported in a store without a mask.

“I have a physical condition and they are not supposed to ask you what it is, but they do,” said one reader.

This coronavirus and the response to it has changed our lives forever.

Children are being raised to be afraid of each other. One child won’t eat a piece of food if it drops on a table because it might have germs on it.

We adults can cope with this strange pandemic, but we are raising a whole generation of children who are afraid.