Editorial: It’s Air Show week end in Belleville

It starts with the loud practice flights over the tri-community. On Friday, the World War II reenactors in U.S. and German uniforms convoy into town at around 6 p.m. for a pretend fight to save the museum from the Germans. Lots of shooting. Children hold their ears and cry. Older folks smile and frown at seeing the familiar weapons and uniforms.

Main Street will be closed from Third to Fifth and there will be no curbside parking in that expanse before and during the battle.

After all the battling, the dead soldiers get up and everyone can gather around to inspect the tanks and other old vehicles. Then, the convoy heads back over the bridge through Van Buren Township to Willow Run Airport.

The big shows at Willow Run are on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Police say you’ll hit less traffic by entering the airport from the west, but an eastern entry is also possible. There are many things to do and see inside the air show grounds.

But, the word around town is that the boaters on Belleville Lake have the best seats of all. Watch for heavy water traffic this week end.

The Navy’s Blue Angels are the big stars of the show, but there are lots of other performers. Rides are being offered on Yankee Air Force planes, as well. This year, the World War II reenactment at the airport will include what is called “the largest paratroop drop in the world.”

Enjoy the show by just looking up.