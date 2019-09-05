Editorial: Hurricane dogs to find homes in tri-community

On Sept. 1, an aircraft landed at Willow Run Airport and unloaded about 80 dogs from Florida dog shelters ahead of the coming Dorian hurricane. There were six groups in Southeastern Michigan who were welcoming the dogs and willing to find them homes, to empty out the present Florida shelters so they would be open to the expected onslaught of new pets needing help.

Marcie LaFramboise of Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue said her group was not advised of this delivery, but she is making arrangements for the annual delivery of dogs from a town named Abaco in the Bahamas.

She said every year the American Humane Society brings thousands of dogs from Abaco, since so many run loose there. The hurricane is delaying the delivery.

She said in the Bahamas, the homeless dogs are called “potcakes,” since people feel sorry for them and feed them from the cakes at the bottom of their pots.

She said they are just mixed-breed dogs and FMAR welcomes them to their shelter every year. She said she has one in her house now because he was too shy to adopt out.

We’ll be looking forward to FMAR’s new group of “potcakes” that will be seeking forever homes after living through the hurricane. We’re sure our generous community will open its heart, as usual.