Editorial: How to maneuver around the Huron River bridge?

We don’t know how long the East River Drive bridge over the Huron River will be closed, but drivers are manuevering through the Metro Park and through New Boston and through the City of Belleville to get where they have to go and it hasn’t been pleasant.

The traffic in downtown Belleville has been terrific, with semis and long lines of cars. But, once you get through the few blocks of the city, driving is unobstructed.

A senior citizen came into our office to complain about having to pay to drive through the Metro Park on her way to her Van Buren Township home from card games in eastern communities. She said her son gave her a pass for the Metro Park, but she gave it back, telling him to use it for his children.

We do pay taxes for the Metro Parks and then have to pay extra to enter them, which doesn’t seem right, so we can understand her concerns.

The stores in the strip mall at Haggerty and East Huron River Drive report a severe loss of customers since the bridge closed.

There is a big crane at work at the site and reports that the whole thing could be completed by Christmas.

One can only hope. People remember the closure of the bridge in New Boston that was so long, businesses closed their doors. Let’s hope this is different.