Editorial: How about senior citizens getting to use the BHS pool?

Van Buren Township resident Reg Ion addressed the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education on Monday asking board members about letting the community use the facilities they paid for at the new Belleville High School.

Some VBT residents had hoped the township’s new community center would have a pool for them to use, but that’s not going to happen. Pools are too expensive to maintain, they are told.

Well, the taxpayers are paying off the bonds for BHS, which includes a wonderful pool.

Ion was a custodian for the school district for 24 years before his retirement. He remembers when senior citizens could come in during special hours during the day to use the pool.

He said if paying the lifeguard is the problem, he’s sure the seniors would pay a couple of dollars apiece to finance the lifeguard. Residents of Belleville, VBT, and Sumpter are a part of the school district and should be able to use the pool.

Ion also asked for members of the community to be allowed to use the track for exercise the way they used to.

Ion warned people aren’t going to vote for school projects in the future if they are kept from using the facilities they paid for. Now that senior citizens know they are not getting a pool in VBT, maybe it’s time for them to push for use of their BHS pool.