Editorial: Here’s an idea to make VBT real premier community

One watcher of the Van Buren Township scene thinks the idea to buy the three acres of DNR property may have been a good deal at $22,000, but it is a logistics nightmare for development at the busy roadway just over the bridge.

Charles Tackett, who now is living in Florida for his health, watches VBT closely because he is a property owner and had lived and developed in this area for 30 years. He has an idea to make it really a premier community.

Charles suggests that instead of spending $8 million to build a “lake house” on the DNR site, as proposed, that the township buy a piece of lakeside real estate on the market for $750,000 and upgrade it a bit for a total cost of $1 million. He is referring to the large Victorian house on three acres on the South I-94 Service Drive that has been for sale by Realtor Glenn Silvenis for about a year. It’s been featured in his ad on our back page many times. It’s gorgeous.

Charles sees an elegant site that could be a country club/yacht club that would be sought after for weddings and gatherings. Property taxpayers in VBT would have free membership and others could join for a fee. You could take your boat out on Belleville Lake and stop at the country club/yacht club for a gourmet lunch or pick up a box lunch to eat out on the lake. An elegant entry sign could be seen from the freeway to impress drivers. What do you think? Would this work?