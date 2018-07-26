Editorial: Here’s an idea to make VBT real premier community

One watcher of the Van Buren Township scene thinks the idea to buy the three acres of DNR property may have been a good deal at $22,000, but it is a logistics nightmare for development at the busy roadway just over the bridge.
Charles Tackett, who now is living in Florida for his health, watches VBT closely because he is a property owner and had lived and developed in this area for 30 years. He has an idea to make it really a premier community.
Charles suggests that instead of spending $8 million to build a “lake house” on the DNR site, as proposed, that the township buy a piece of lakeside real estate on the market for $750,000 and upgrade it a bit for a total cost of $1 million. He is referring to the large Victorian house on three acres on the South I-94 Service Drive that has been for sale by Realtor Glenn Silvenis for about a year. It’s been featured in his ad on our back page many times. It’s gorgeous.
Charles sees an elegant site that could be a country club/yacht club that would be sought after for weddings and gatherings. Property taxpayers in VBT would have free membership and others could join for a fee. You could take your boat out on Belleville Lake and stop at the country club/yacht club for a gourmet lunch or pick up a box lunch to eat out on the lake. An elegant entry sign could be seen from the freeway to impress drivers. What do you think? Would this work?
Beautiful house, beautiful location, formerly owned by the late Milton Riggs. The view from the back deck is breath-taking and the multiple rooms would make this a wonderful country club/yacht club. Very good investment potential.
War veteran, Milton Riggs served his country and community with honor and distinction and it would be nice to see this glorious house fixed up and occupied.