Editorial: Heading into the holiday season with heavy hearts

On Friday, Dec. 4, the WinterFest fireworks will go off on the Denton Road bridge and will reflect off Belleville Lake. Thank you to the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce for making it happen and all the sponsors for that event, along with the members of the local Michigan Fireworks Club who are doing all the work.

There is a mention that Santa may be out and around on Friday. Santa is coming to the museum a couple of Saturdays this month, courtesy of the Belleville Central Business Community.

But, that’s about it for Christmas events in Belleville. The DDA, CBC, and chamber are urging everyone to shop local and some will. Others, afraid of crowds that may be carrying COVID, are shopping online. You can see those Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and postal trucks everywhere.

And, the restaurants and bars are struggling because their inside service has been cut off by state edict. Some are serving outdoors but the snow finally came and outside dining is difficult. Carryouts are helping some restaurants survive, but it’s not enough.

Some may never be able to reopen again. How sad is that? We consider the waitstaff and cooks and others. It cuts a wide swath. Their holidays are grim.

We can celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah and other holidays in our homes, but still, our hearts are heavy.