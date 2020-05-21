Editorial: Four extra parking spaces to be marked for food pickup

After a long discussion Monday on the idea of setting aside four parking spaces for two restaurants in downtown Belleville so customers can temporarily park and pick up take-out orders, the council put the plan on the agenda and approved it.

Planning Commissioner Mike Renaud who is always interested in his city’s financial decisions was present virtually to hear details of the proposed budget that was also on the agenda. He is retired from the Ford Motor Co. where he worked in finance and he’s good at budgets. He listened to the side discussion on the parking spaces and the council’s decision. He said he is not so sure setting up four spots for two restaurants makes sense.

He said when dinner time comes, customers will need more than four spaces. He said when he goes to the Red Rooster in Sumpter Township at dinner time, there are 20 people in line.

“Two designated spots won’t mean anything,” he said. People will be parking everywhere to get to their food.

Police Chief Dave Robinson said it is not in the city’s best interest to do anything to hamper its businesses. He said there is plenty of parking behind Fourth Street Square and along Main Street and, “We are not going to enforce any parking violations to impede the businesses that drive our city.”

His message: You can park wherever you want for food pickup and his officers won’t ticket you.