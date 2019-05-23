Editorial: Flooded house illustrates big drain problem in VBT

The picture of Anthony Debias’ flooded house on the front page of the May 9 Independent showed more than the results of a big storm.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara said the picture in the Independent showed a big, big problem that he is working to address with Wayne County.

The flood that engulfed the Debias home on McBride and the house next door comes from a storm sewer that Wayne County says isn’t theirs, Supervisor McNamara said.

He said the county said the storm sewer is VBT’s, but the township doesn’t do storm sewers.

McNamara said the flooding came from a county sewer that the country refuses to acknowledge. When asked what is to keep the Debias home from flooding again, McNamara said, “Nothing.”

Another resident of McBride Ave., who didn’t flood, told the Independent the water came from the north and crossed Ayres. That’s in the area of the water tower.

McNamara said the 40 acres the township owns where the water tower stands on Tyler has drainage problems, as well, and is too wet to build anything there, like a proposed DPW building.

Let’s hope this drainage problems get settled before Anthony Debias has to bail out his house again.