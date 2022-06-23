Editorial: Don’t miss the cops’ Donut Eating Contest on Saturday

There are a lot of activities this week end in Belleville for Lake Fest, but one of the most entertaining is sure to be the Donut Eating Contest at 2 p.m. Saturday in Horizon Park.

At Monday’s Belleville City Council meeting, Belleville City Manager/Police Chief Dave Robinson said police officers from the City of Belleville and Van Buren and Sumpter townships will compete for top honors.

Chief Robinson said he’s got a certain officer who is never full and eats a lot and doesn’t gain weight. He called that officer his “ringer.”

Although it seems like a lot of fun, Chief Robinson said, “I just don’t want any puking cops.”

Therese Antonelli said a trophy has been ordered to present to the winner.

Another special event is a memorial car show on Sunday on High Street to honor the late Bob Castino. It starts at noon and reportedly many people are taking their cars out of storage to honor his memory.

Then there’s the water ski show, art and vendors on Main, fun for the kids, and lots of live music, food, and drink. And, Van Buren Township is having an outdoor movie at Van Buren Park on Friday and fireworks from Beck Field on Saturday.

Everyone will miss the Dragon Boat races that didn’t quite work out this year. But there is a lot to do. It is expected to be a hot week end, so wear your sunscreen.