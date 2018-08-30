Editorial: Donna Stewart wants to put on free craft show

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, Donna Stewart sat patiently through a work/study session and a regular meeting agenda and then got up to speak. She asked for permission to use the community center gym for a free craft show for Sumpter residents. She’d like to have it an annual event so the many crafters in the township could have a place to sell their creations.

“I will organize it and be responsible for cleanup,” she said, noting she would like it to runs three days: Sept. 21, 22, 23. “We do have a lot of crafters,” she stressed.

Township attorney Rob Young said if it was a township-sponsored event, space would be free. She said she’d be glad to reach into her pocket and pay $50, but Clerk Esther Hurst said private use of the gym is $250 – per day. Supervisor John Morgan said they should have Parks and Rec sponsor it, but Sharon Pokerwinski said Stewart would have to come to a Parks and Rec meeting to get approved and they meet the third Wednesday of the month. “Too late for me,” Stewart noted, since that would be just before her event.

Attorney Young tried again, saying seniors could sponsor it, but that didn’t work. Trustee Don Swinson offered to donate $250 for one day and Young donated another $250. Republican candidate for trustee Tim Rush donated the final $250. Now they have to make sure those dates are clear at the gym. Stay tuned. It may work out.