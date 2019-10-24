Editorial: Does Belleville need any prayers?

On Monday, Oct. 21, Raynard and Toni Anderson stood before the Belleville City Council and generously offered their prayers for the city for whatever is needed. The Andersons work at protecting the young people in our community as security guards in the schools and have for three years.

They already know the heartache some students suffer and about the faltering families. Raynard said they have worked for years as chaplains with the Detroit Police Department and have been written about by columnist Mitch Albom for their positive work for that city.

Raynard said they are being drawn to Belleville and want to move here.

Their heartfelt offer to pray for the city was awkwardly turned aside into whether the city needed a chaplain for the police and fire department. Fire Chief Loranger said they already have access to chaplains when needed.

About the prayers? No comment. Nobody on the council went there. Anyone looking below the surface knows every community needs prayers and would benefit from uplifting energies.

In the Belleville we know, there is an elderly family losing its home, a young man jailed for making violent threats on his computer, severe health problems for businessmen and city leaders. The list goes on.

Could the city use some prayers? Certainly. Is it that hard to say? Would, “Please, pray for us” show weakness?

No. We could all use some prayers.