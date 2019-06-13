Editorial: District Library setting schedule to celebrate new building

The Belleville Area District Library board is setting up a schedule to celebrate its new building, now under construction in downtown Belleville – thanks to the approval of taxpayers.

The board and library administration are working with the Masons to set up a ceremonial cornerstone laying for the building and that is set for Saturday, June 29, hopefully at 1 p.m., followed by an ice cream social. Mark that on your calendar.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the library board, members talked about other events, including a book brigade when the building opens, hopefully in January, where volunteers will move books from the old building to the new. Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said she would like to officially open the library when the last book is transferred. This would be the soft opening of the library.

Actually, professionals will be engaged to move most of the books.

A special event will be planned for the donors to the library with invitations and possibly wine. This might wait until after the parking lot is completed so people who dress up for event can enter in style.

Another party will be planned inside the old building before it is demolished, perhaps with a brass band and a Mardi Gras theme.

It’s fun to look forward to celebrating completion of a huge, new building downtown and the community will be a part of everything because it’s theirs.