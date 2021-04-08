Editorial: Did Bunny event kick off normal summer?

Although COVID-19 is roaring in Michigan, with our state at the top of infections per population, spring is here and people want to get their lives back.

Many are getting vaccinated to hopefully avoid the virus and many are not getting vaccinated because of fear.

On Saturday, there was a crowd of families at Victory Park to meet Flop E Bunny and get candy and a free picture with the rabbit. Almost like it used to be.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Councilman Tom Fielder said the Belleville Central Business Community, who put on the event, had “a decent turnout.”

Also at the meeting, the venues for the Belleville Lake Fest and a closing concert for Lake Fest were approved by the council.

And, a Mother’s Day plant sale was approved for Fourth Street Square and a Father’s Day car show for Victory Park.

In May, the VFW and PLAV will be out selling poppies along Main Street.

And, the Music Lakeside concerts were approved for Thursdays throughout the summer.

Does this sound like normal? Is does to us. If the state doesn’t tighten up restrictions, it seems we will have our usual small-town summer fun this year, just as if COVID was gone. Of course, everyone will be masked and standing as far back from each other as possible.