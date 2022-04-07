Editorial: COVID seems to have blown away

Throughout the community, events are opening up with everyone turning their backs on the two years of coronavirus fears. No masks required at any municipal meetings now.

After two years of delay, the library is able to have its grand opening and ribbon cutting, without masks, which has been the dream from the start. There will be a lot of smiling faces this Saturday at the 1-3 p.m. event, and we’ll be able to see each other because faces won’t be covered.

At Monday’s regular city council meeting, VFW Commander John Blackstone asked the council if it would be OK to have a full Memorial Day service this year and Mayor Kerreen Conley said she thought it would be fine.

Last year the Memorial Day service was brief and supposedly wasn’t open to the public, but the Navy JROTC marched over from the high school and it was a very nice event because the teens and their parents and grandparents were there. It was supposed to be a low-key event but it kind of got out of control and it was nice.

This year we expect it will go back to a full ceremony, with a story or two about local veterans named on the monument and laying of wreaths by several groups. Pastor White already has been asked to speak.

Sumpter Township Parks and Recreation has announced a list of events after two years of COVID. The bunny is coming to Graham Park at noon on Saturday. No masks required.