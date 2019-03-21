Editorial: Congratulations to Lincoln HS for State Championship

Geof Bush of Willis, who is very active in projects in the City of Belleville and the Yankee Air Museum, has been talking to people a lot about the Lincoln High School athletic teams and, lately the basketball team. Geof is the play-by-play announcer at Lincoln and enthusiastically supports his teams. He regularly posts pictures and information about the teams on the local Facebook pages.

Geof and his wife Lori Day were among the 7,738 people present at Breslin Center in East Lansing last Saturday to cheer on the Lincoln High School Railsplitters who won the State Division One Championship.

Geof had alerted everyone where to go on the television dial if they weren’t going to East Lansing and so we were among those watching on TV that nail-biter of a game with University of Detroit-Jesuit.

The score kept going back and forth between the two tough teams. At 1:20 left to play, U-D Jesuit’s Julian Dozier scored to tie the game. Lincoln called three timeouts at the end of the game and with 14 seconds left, the ball got to Lincoln star player Emoni Bates, who was tightly guarded and passed the ball to Lincoln’s Amari Frye who took a failed shot that bounced into the hands of Lincoln’s Jalen Fisher, with two-seconds left, who shot as the buzzer went off. It was good and Lincoln won 64-62. Thanks, Geof for alerting us to all this excitement. Congratulations! Team effort, indeed.