Editorial: Ceremony in Belleville honors our military heroes

On May 31, a crowd gathered at the Veterans’ Memorial in Belleville on the shore of Belleville Lake to honor those who gave their lives for our country.

Until COVID came along, each year there was a huge ceremony, with guest speakers, music, food, and many wreaths laid. For several years there was a long line of motorcyclists who traveled the area before heading to the ceremony.

This year’s event was to be low-key because it was planned when COVID restrictions were tight in this state. There was no need to close High Street since they expected a small turnout because of COVID. It turned out to be very well attended with people standing and sitting on both sides of the street with traffic going down the middle of it all.

The event was led by VFW Commander John Blackstone. There was a prayer by Pastor White, a message by Cornell Anton, the “National Athem” by Geof Bush and Lori Day, a 21-gun salute, and three wreaths placed. “Taps” was played by Rick Dawson and it was over.

We thank the VFW and PLAV who stepped up, again, to put on this event to honor the memories of our country’s fallen and especially those from this area listed on the monument. That monument is slowly crumbling into the lake and, hopefully, the city will find a way to repair this memorial to the brave young men of this area who died serving our country.