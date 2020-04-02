Editorial: Can we bear another month of ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe?’

The governor is expected to sign yet another executive order – this one to support President Trump’s suggestion to stay home for another 30 days – until at least April 30.

Can we bear another month of staying home? It’s difficult, but when we see the number of cases being diagnosed in Wayne County and Michigan every day growing by leaps and bounds, we know it’s necessary to keep out of the path of that deadly, invisible virus.

Also, when we stay safe we assure the safety of those we love. The virus does not recognize age, nor county line, nor zip code.

The 48111 zip code is obviously being used to report cases in this area and those in charge do not differentiate between Belleville and Sumpter and Van Buren. We’re all Belleville in this, whether we insist we’re in Van Buren or not.

As of Monday’s report to local leaders, there were 62 total confirmed cases in “Belleville” and 11 new cases confirmed on Monday.

State medical officials say it is expected to get worse before it gets better, so we all need to do the best we can to stay away from others and wait it out.

This, too, shall pass. Studies show that the 1918 virus came in waves and just as soon they thought it was over, it came back, several times. That could happen here, too. Soon our gardens will need tending and that will give us something to do. Stay home. Stay safe.