Editorial: Bragging rights, BHS is state champion in Division 1 football

Belleville High School is tops in the state in Division 1 football and the community couldn’t be prouder of the team’s accomplishment.

The football team is expected to be part of Saturday’s lighted Winter Fest parade through downtown Belleville, along with the BHS Marching Band and cheerleaders who supported the team at all their games. The band had new uniforms that were worn with pride.

There were many parents and students and local elected officials at Ford Field in Detroit to cheer the team on to victory. It was an excited crowd with lots of smiles, with just a mask or two in place.

After the fans and team got back to the Belleville area Saturday evening, the predicted snowstorm began and emergency dispatchers started reporting spinouts and rollovers and people crawling out of ditches. Hope everyone from the game was done celebrating and safe at home.

After all the stresses with COVID and vaccinations and masks and school classes that are virtual and then in-person, it was wonderful for the community to have a big win, with big bragging rights that will last through time.

All the students will remember the year that the football team was state champ and their connection to the win. We hope the night parade will be lighted well enough so we can see the football team properly.