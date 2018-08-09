Editorial: Boater safety on Belleville Lake is vital to community

Boaters on Belleville Lake have noticed people enjoying the lake are not following the rules. They are not going counter-clockwise in their pathways around the lake. They are not wearing life vests. They are going too fast. And, other complaints.

On Saturday night a resident of Haggerty Sub borrowed his father’s really nice fishing boat and went out on the lake to go fishing with his best friend from Ypsilanti. They were on the north side heading west at 9:40 p.m. with their lights on, when a fast boat, with lights, going east, hit them mid-ship and then sped off to the east, after turning off its lights.

The fast boat hit the fishing boat between the outboard motor and the driver’s seat and the two men in the boat tried to get out of its way. Both ended up in the lake after being pounded in the collision. The men waited until Tuesday to go to the doctor to see if the headaches they were having were due to concussions. Good Samaritans pulled their boat out of the lake and put it in a lift overnight since it had a hole in it.

This incident underlines the importance of obeying the rules of the water. It’s not to ruin anyone’s fun, but to make sure everyone stays alive to have fun.

This time of year, when it’s so hot, the lake calls to us. Water is calming and cooling. Lots of people head to the lake, but they have to keep safety in mind. We can’t have any more of these incidents. The next one could end up as a drowning.