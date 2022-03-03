Editorial: Board OKs sending students to France without discussion

On Monday night, the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to send about ten French students to France in June – without any discussion. The proposal was put on the Consent Agenda, which also carried the approval of minutes, changes in non-instructional staff, and business office matters. These items do not usually need any discussion.

But, we see on the news every night the battles going on in Ukraine and Russia’s war machine reportedly destroying schools and orphanages and homes. Countries are cutting travel to European destinations. Nuclear weapons are rattled.

That our school board didn’t even say, “Oh, my goodness. Is that safe?” and discuss it for at least a minute or two, is amazing. This would lead observers to believe that it had been discussed, out of the public eye, perhaps by email, which is a disturbing concept. Parents should be privy to how decisions are made.

At Monday’s meeting, two board members commented on what a perfect board they have since there are no disagreements and everything is “for the children.”

Perhaps, they think since there are no disagreements at the board table that is wonderful. However, it’s not healthy for everyone to agree all the time. Democracy is messy and we should be able to see thoughtful discussions on proposals.