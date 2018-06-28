Editorial: Board accusations getting ugly in Sumpter Township

The Sumpter Township Board of Trustees had a light agenda on Tuesday, with only two items for a vote. But, there was a lot of talk and raised voices and personal attacks that got added into the meeting agenda.

It wasn’t pretty. And, Supervisor John Morgan, who was in control of the meeting, just let it all happen. Finally, he shut it all off and the meeting continued.

Trustee Matt Oddy was shaking and speaking loudly as he tried to convince the audience that Treasurer Peggy Morgan was lying about him. But, Treasurer Morgan insisted the tape she had of a previous meeting showed that he wasn’t telling the truth.

It had to do with Trustee Oddy bidding on township tax-reverted property and whether he did or did not tell the board he was bidding on the land. Treasurer Morgan said her tape of the meeting shows he only said he was recusing himself from the votes because he took people around to look at the properties. He called her a liar over that and demanded she show the tape.

It occurred to us that this would never happen in Van Buren Township where they are getting real persnickity about how township officials talk to each other.

Trustee Oddy would be called out of order for speaking to another board member this way in Van Buren Township, where they want people to be civilized in their discourse. But, this is Sumpter.