Editorial: Belleville, VBT officials unhappy with DTE failures

On Monday, July 20, the Belleville City Council discussed the failures of DTE in Sunday’s storm that plunged the tri-community into darkness. On Tuesday, July 21, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees also complained about the power loss, which continued.

The VBT hall was closed for the second day on Tuesday because it was without power.

“I talked to them for 20 minutes today,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara on Tuesday. He said DTE informed him that the Willow Run conduit and the French Landing conduit had major wire problems. He said electric poles were put up temporarily in the south part of the township.

Supervisor McNamara said DTE will not allow any of its representatives to attend a board meeting.

Clerk Leon Wright said he was on the phone with someone from DTE who was on his homeowner’s board. He said DTE has spent millions of dollars in this area, but there are some things they can’t control. His friend is going to buy a generator, Wright said. “The utility company gives you promises and charges you a bill,” Wright said.

Treasurer Budd said she got four telephone calls from DTE this time and it seems they are being more responsible. She asked about requiring underground lines. The township is looking into it.