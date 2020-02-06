Editorial: Belleville Rotary donates 4-Way Test banner to VBT

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees revealed its newly redesigned and upgraded board room.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara and township project manager for the upgrade Elizabeth Renaud were both home with the flu, so that was too bad.

The new, sophisticated atmosphere of the board room designed by architect Wayde Hoppe and formed into reality by Davenport Construction was a hit to all who came to the announced “ribbon cutting,” that after all featured no ribbon and no cutting. What we did get was a promotion speech by Public Services Director Matt Best before opened the doors to admit the board and the public.

34th District Court Judge David Parrott, a Belleville Rotarian, was on the meeting’s agenda to present a Four-Way Test banner to the township.

“The test can be applied to almost any aspect of life,” he said. “We think it is a particularly appropriate decision-making model for our leaders in government.”

Treasurer Sharry Budd, who was presiding over the meeting in McNamara’s absence, told Judge Parrott she had a hook ready for the banner on the newly painted wall in the new board room. Police Sgt. Jeff Gueli placed the banner on the hook and it fit perfectly in the space saved for it. This is perfect addition to the new board room where many decisions affecting the public will be made now and in the coming years.