Editorial: Belleville goes in new direction with new city manager

On Monday, May 3, the Belleville City Council unanimously approved an at-will contract with its new city manager, who also happens to be its police chief. This is a first for both the city and the chief.

David Robinson is city manager/police chief or police chief/city manager, whatever rolls off the tongue. He said you can just call him “Chief.”

Chief Robinson came to Belleville a little over a year ago after a 30-year career with the Dearborn Police Department. He retired as deputy chief. After retirement he served as interim director of the nonprofit Wayne County Mediation Services Dispute Resolution Center and wrote its strategic plan.

“My calling and passion is law enforcement,” he said. “That’s what I’m good at. When the opportunity came up here, it was almost perfect,” he said in 2020.

Little did he know that he would end up serving his new city in two top jobs at once. He didn’t hesitate at all when the city asked if he would consider it. Those who have met him are very happy to have him around. He is pleasant and kindly and very, very sharp.

The city has hired a top-notch professional who takes criticism with a smile. He said he is a lifelong learner and now he’s well on his way to learning how to be a city manager and pass it on. Welcome, Chief-Manager.