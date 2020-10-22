Editorial: Belleville DDA gives grants to Chamber, CBC

The Belleville Downtown Development Authority at Wednesday’s meeting was scheduled to announce grants of $2,000 each to the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce for its Winter Fest 2020 and to the Belleville Central Business Community for a year of planned events.

The DDA said before the COVID-19 shutdown, five local nonprofit organizations had requested funding. But, due to the pandemic, some events were cancelled or postponed. But the Chamber and the CBC have moved forward.

While the Chamber is working on plans for Winter Fest – “Miracle on Fourth Street” — with fireworks and a parade already planned, the CBC has been moving right ahead with in-person and virtual events.

The CBC put on 16 weeks of the successful Farmer’s Market on Monday evenings at the Fourth Street Square. The Harvest Market on Oct. 10 had a big turnout, with local vendors, food, music, and chalk drawing on the sidewalks.

The Booville Monster Mutt Walk and the Booville Halloween Costume Contests are virtual, but kids will get to have their photos taken with Santa on Dec. 12 and 19 at the Belleville Area Museum. Van Buren Township has agreed to open the museum for the Santa visits, with close attention to pandemic safety rules. And, Flop E. Bunny candy hunt is next April. Thank you, DDA and CBC.