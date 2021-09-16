Editorial: Anonymous writer launches drive to help VBT residents

Someone called “Belleville Informer” has sent emails to a wide variety of individuals, groups, and officials on behalf of the Belleville Manor residents at 8701 Belleville Road.

The Informer sent the emails to Van Buren Township Board members, VBT fire and police officials, the 34th District Court Chief Judge, LARA, Michigan State Housing Authority, HUD, the Independent and employees of Yes Communities, which now owns the mobile home park.

The Informer said he/she has held interviews with 212 residents of the community and found a long list of concerns, which were listed. He/she said an attorney has advised the tenants on their legal obligations and their rights.

The Informer said the group was advised to ask the 34th District Court how to set up a legal escrow account so they could continue to pay their monthly amounts due without fear of retribution until things are settled. The Informer also said he/she will pay the expenses for residents who choose to use escrow.

The Independent sent The Informer a reply to the email asking for a name, which is necessary for credibility. No reply. We are sure there are problems in the park that need attention, but it’s not forthright to throw rocks and hide behind a bush. Who is this Informer and what is his/her real reason for being so upset?