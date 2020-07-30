Edible Arrangements seeks nominees for local Random Acts prize

Edible Arrangements Metro Detroit Group is celebrating its 10th year of Random Acts of Happiness awards by asking for nominees of extraordinary essential workers and teachers.

Each of the 20 stores participating, including the one in Van Buren Township, will select one winner to get a Dipped Fruit Decadence Platter, with chocolate-dipped strawberries, pineapple daisies, Granny Smith Apple wedges and seasonal sliced melons — valued at $50.

Nominations can be made by visiting the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EdibleArrangementsMetroDetroitGroup . Nominators can fill out the short nomination form or pick up a form at one of the 20 participating retail stores and email it to eaofmetrodetroit@gmail.com .