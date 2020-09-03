Edible Arrangements gives local award to Cathy Bergmooser

Celebrating extraordinary people in southeast Michigan doing good deeds, acts of kindness or any extraordinary actions that deserve public recognition is the foundation for the Edible Arrangements® Metro Detroit Group’s annual Random Acts of Happiness® signature program.

This year, in recognition of its 10th year, the Edible Arrangements® Metro Detroit Group requested nominations honoring frontline workers and teachers.

Twenty winners, one from each participating Edible Arrangements® store, have been awarded a Dipped Fruit®™ Decadence Platter featuring chocolate-dipped strawberries, pineapple daisies, Granny Smith apple wedges, and seasonal sliced melons, valued at $50.

Belleville store winner is Cathy Bergmooser who braved the coronavirus to help support essential workers.

She and her daughters are childcare workers/teachers. They care for children of nurses, social workers, police, fire, and power generation engineers who greatly need this help at this time. She takes extra steps to continuously disinfect and clean to ensure everyone is safe during the pandemic.