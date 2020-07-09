Early morning fire destroys trailer in Belleville Manor

A man left his Cherry Lane trailer home for work at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, July 5, and shortly after 4 a.m. a neighbor noticed the home was on fire and called Van Buren Township dispatch.

VBT Fire Marshal Dave McInally said flames were coming out the window on the entry side of the trailer when fire fighters arrived and they were unable to gain access so they treated it defensively, keeping it from nearby trailers.

He said fire fighters from Romulus and Belleville assisted and there was no damage to other trailers.

McInally said the fire started in the area of the air conditioner and that could not be ruled out as the source. He said they had to bring in a back hoe from Belfor to sift through the debris.

The trailer was located in Belleville Manor, 8701 Belleville Rd.