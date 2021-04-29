Dunham’s store closing this week end

Recently it was stated on Facebook that the shopping center where Kmart formerly was located is being torn down. Dunham’s sign announces the closing of its store on the first weekend in May.

Van Buren Township Director of Planning and Economic Development Dan Power said on April 26 no permits have been applied for for any demolition or tear-down work and there are no development / planning applications in for the site at this time.

The site is currently zoned C-1 – General Business and this current zoning guides what land uses would be permitted under an approved site plan or new business application should VBT receive one, he said.

The site is also currently master-planned for a mixed-use future land use according to the 2020 Master Plan.

“We are checking for updates on the longer-term development plans, but do not have any updates at this time,” Director Power said.