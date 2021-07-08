Driver smashes through door at hair salon

Joanne Danlovich, 88, of Belle-Villa mobile home community in the city of Belleville, said her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas instead as she was parking outside Bladez hair salon to go in and get her hair done before noon on July 1. She joked that she thought it was a drive-through salon. Business owner Louise Fincher said she called Detlor Insurance in Belleville to start the paperwork for the coverage she has. Danlovich said after the crash, she went inside the salon through the back door to get her hair done and other customers did the same. This was after Belleville Police investigated the scene and wrote a report. Bladez is located at 601 E. Huron River Dr. in the city of Belleville.