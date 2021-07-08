Driver smashes through door at hair salon

Joanne Danlovich, 88, of Belle-Villa mobile home community in the city of Belleville, said her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas instead as she was parking outside Bladez hair salon to go in and get her hair done before noon on July 1. She joked that she thought it was a drive-through salon. Business owner Louise Fincher said she called Detlor Insurance in Belleville to start the paperwork for the coverage she has. Danlovich said after the crash, she went inside the salon through the back door to get her hair done and other customers did the same. This was after Belleville Police investigated the scene and wrote a report. Bladez is located at 601 E. Huron River Dr. in the city of Belleville.
- Previous story Van Buren Township summer concert series returns on Wednesdays
- Next story EGLE hosts meeting on liner at toxic landfill
2 Comments
Weather
Archives
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- November 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
Recent Activity
- Editorial: How do we collect the news to pass on to our readers?July 8, 2021
- EGLE hosts meeting on liner at toxic landfillJuly 8, 2021
- Driver smashes through door at hair salonJuly 8, 2021
- Van Buren Township summer concert series returns on WednesdaysJuly 8, 2021
- Morale Survey, Summer 2015, Van Buren Police Dept.December 18, 2015
- Editorial: VBT Police, Fire respond to ‘layoffs’December 3, 2015
- Transparency Report – 2016 Van Buren Township Public Safety WagesJanuary 27, 2017
- Black Lives Matter protest planned for Friday football game at BHSOctober 20, 2016
This is exactly why older people should NOT be legally allowed to drive. Almost every incident where a car crashes through a building it’s always a senior who’s foot slipped. Their reflexes aren’t like they were before and they get into more accidents. I used to work at Mammoth Video in Belleville before it closed and one time a car smashed right through one of the front windows. Of course, it was an old man, likely 80 years old.
HELLO, accidents do happen. All ages have such accidents. Do not pick on them, for their age. This poor lady no doubt had a good & clear accident rating, then oops she had one, which no other age bracket had,da. Pray Don, this never happens to you.