Driver smashes through door at hair salon

Joanne Danlovich, 88, of Belle-Villa mobile home community in the city of Belleville, said her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas instead as she was parking outside Bladez hair salon to go in and get her hair done before noon on July 1. She joked that she thought it was a drive-through salon. Business owner Louise Fincher said she called Detlor Insurance in Belleville to start the paperwork for the coverage she has. Danlovich said after the crash, she went inside the salon through the back door to get her hair done and other customers did the same. This was after Belleville Police investigated the scene and wrote a report. Bladez is located at 601 E. Huron River Dr. in the city of Belleville.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

  1. Don says:
    July 9, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    This is exactly why older people should NOT be legally allowed to drive. Almost every incident where a car crashes through a building it’s always a senior who’s foot slipped. Their reflexes aren’t like they were before and they get into more accidents. I used to work at Mammoth Video in Belleville before it closed and one time a car smashed right through one of the front windows. Of course, it was an old man, likely 80 years old.

  2. PAT GORS says:
    July 10, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    HELLO, accidents do happen. All ages have such accidents. Do not pick on them, for their age. This poor lady no doubt had a good & clear accident rating, then oops she had one, which no other age bracket had,da. Pray Don, this never happens to you.

