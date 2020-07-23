Driver misses squirrel, ends up hitting tree

On Tuesday morning, July 21, just after 8, a male driver, possibly in his 20s, lost control and ended up backwards in the front yard of former Belleville Mayor Richard and Phyllis Smith on East Huron River Drive in the city of Belleville.

The driver suffered a gash to his head, was spitting blood and was taken to a hospital by Huron Valley Ambulance. The driver was eastbound and left the road two doors down from the Smith’s home, hit a ditch and culvert, missed an electric pole, went down the sidewalk and the lawn and hit the maple tree head on, turning the car 90 degrees and landing 15 feet backwards on the house sidewalk. Air bags did not deploy and the house was not damaged.

He said he swerved to miss a squirrel. No one else was injured.