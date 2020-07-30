Driver dead inside burning vehicle after crashing into tree

At about 11:39 p.m. on Monday, July 27, the Van Buren Township Public Safety Department responded to the Shell gas station on Rawsonville Road at Martz for the report of a vehicle on fire near the gas pumps.

VBT police arrived and discovered that a single motor vehicle was involved in an accident where the vehicle struck a tree northeast of the gas station and was on fire.

The VBT fire department arrived, extinguished the fire, and discovered that a person was dead inside the vehicle.

An examination by the VBT Accident Investigation Team found that the passenger vehicle, traveling eastbound on Martz Road, left the roadway and struck a tree east of Rawsonville Road causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The identification of the driver of the vehicle was unconfirmed as the Independent went to press.

VBT Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said excessive speed may be a factor in this accident.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Kenneth Floro at (734) 699-8904.