District Library Board approves contract negotiations for RFID equipment

The Belleville Area District Library Board approved entering into contract negotiations with Envisionware for Radio Frequency ID equipment for the new library now under construction.

At the board’s regular meeting on Dec. 11, Library Director Mary Jo Suchy explained that three vendors gave quotes and Envisionware is recommended. She said the RFID provides for self-checkout and anti-theft security. She said it speeds up checkout and six books at one time in a pile can be checked out.

Suchy said that details have to be worked out about how many self-check stations to have and the design of the gates.

All three of the vendors giving quotes were recommended by The Library Network’s Technology Committee. Quote from Bibliotheca was $62,102 – $90,052; from TechLogic, $92,710 – $98,854; and Envisionware, $65,212 – $74,207. All the quotes did not include the credit card terminal fee, which is about $450 per year.

Suchy said the quotes were for three self-check stations and now they are considering four.

Suchy also said, although it is not in the budget, they also requested estimates for a three-bin and a five-bin automated materials handling (AMH) system. She said it is not necessary to purchase the AMH system from the same vendor that provides the RFID, but it is helpful to do so.

She said if they decide to purchase an AMH system, she would recommend a five-bin system. She said prices fluctuate depending on how many intake areas the system has (such as outside drop off, inside drop off, staff room drop off), as well as whether the bins are electronic or spring loaded.

“I recommend an outside and inside drop-off point,” Suchy said in a written report to the board. “The staff can use the inside drop and do not need a separate staff drop off. Prices from the vendors range from $70,000 (for a five-bin, one induction point, not including shipping and installation, to $154,000.”

She said they keep going back and forth on whether to buy the automated material handling system and they need to decide by January so the architect can change his design a little to make way for it.

Suchy said she is hoping to double the circulation of the library with the new building, to 350,000 or 400,000. She said that materials handling equipment would cost from $100,000 to $150,000 to install.

Board members told her to pursue the project and bring information back to them at their Jan. 8 meeting. It was suggested she contact other libraries that have similar equipment for their comments.

According to the director’s report, circulation for this fiscal year, 2018/19, was 76,001 through November.

During its 55-minute meeting on Dec. 11, the board also:

• Accepted an envelope containing more than $1,000 from Van Buren Township Trustee Reggie Miller, who said the money came from private donations from the seven VBT board members – and no tax money involved. This donation qualifies the township board to be on the Donor Wall in the new library, which recognizes those making donations of $1,000 or more. This money is to restore amenities that were cut when the construction costs exceeded the budget;

• Approved a 3% salary increase for Director Suchy, following a personnel evaluation by the board. LaChelle Reed Caver, board secretary and chairperson of the personnel committee, reported that all the board members filled out evaluation forms that had possible ratings of 1-6, with six being outstanding. Caver said Suchy scored from “above average” to “outstanding” in all categories. Her highest rating was in “applied library knowledge.” The motion was made with the understanding she has to take the raise (which she shared with employees her first year) and that she has to stay off the roof, where she has gone in the past to try to fix the leaks. “We have challenged her this year and she covered everything well, especially the finances,” said board chairperson Sharon Peters;

• Heard a building committee report from architect Dan Whisler, who said the committee met three times since the last board meeting. He said they are making changes for lighting fixtures, that are restorations to the former cuts. He said the scaffolding is down from the south stair tower and they will start on the north stair tower on Dec. 14 or 17. The structural steel is now scheduled to begin delivery on Dec. 27. Whisler said O’Neal Construction is still chasing after Comcast because Comcast wires are across the site where the scaffolding will be going up. AT&T is “out of our hair,” he said. He said the museum was disconnected by mistake at one point. Whisler also said they had placed sample child and teen furniture at the present library for the staff and library users to use and evaluate. Peters said at one of the building committee meetings the workers told them how they work in cold weather. It’s at a cost, but it can be done, she said. Whisler said the temporary heat and protection was included in O’Neal’s budget;

• Heard Peters give a report on the Ad Hoc Fund Development group. She said about 60 people attended the Legacy@Your Library event at Wayne County Community College on Nov. 15. She said the goal is $400,000 in donations and as of the event they had received $200,000. Since then they have received an additional $5,000-$10,000. She said they are urging the community to give private donations for the restoration of amenities they were going to do without, following budget cuts;

• Was informed Keith Bruder has retired from his snow-removal work and so the library offered the contract to Weise’s, who cuts the grass;

• Learned Whisler is buying some demonstration shelving to install at the present library for evaluation. This shelving will replace shelving that was lost due to a broken paperback spinner in the children’s room;

• Heard Suchy report the roofer came out again to make one last try to repair the seams on the Duro-Last portion of the roof on the present library. The leak they are trying to repair is by the public internet computers; and

• Enjoyed cake with board secretary LaChelle Reed Caver, who was attending her last meeting after not running for reelection. Board treasurer Tanya Stoudemire, who was not reelected in the November election, was absent from the meeting.