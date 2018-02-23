Dingell sets town hall with U.S. Postal Service on Ypsi mail issues

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MI-12, will hold a town hall with representatives from the U.S. Postal Service from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 to discuss the next steps in resolving Ypsilanti’s ongoing mail service issues.

The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Ypsilanti Eagle Crest Marriott, Main Ballroom, 1275 S. Huron Street, Ypsilanti.

After hearing from constituents and community leaders about ongoing issues with pickup and delivery and unresponsive and unreachable customer service, Dingell in January urged USPS to investigate the matter and share steps being taken to improve service.

This town hall will allow the community to ask questions, hear from the postal service on how they are fixing these problems, and provide feedback on other issues being experienced.

Besides Rep. Dingell, scheduled to be present are Stephanie M. Brantley, Post Office Operations Manager, USPS; Lee A. Thompson, District Manager, Detroit, USPS; and Alicia Brown, Postmaster, USPS Ypsilanti.

Editor’s Note: Reportedly, 600 people attended the meeting.