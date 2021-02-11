Dingell collecting Valentines for vets, frontline workers

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) encouraged local students to participate in the “Valentines for Veterans” project by making handmade valentine cards for local veterans and frontline workers.

Since 2015, students across the region created hundreds of cards to show veterans how much they are loved and appreciated. In recognition of the bravery of frontline workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dingell expanded recipients to include law enforcement, health care providers, and first responders this year.

“In the midst of a pandemic that has upended our daily lives, a simple gesture of love and kindness can change a life, especially for those who have served our nation and kept us safe during this pandemic,” said Dingell. “For Valentine’s Day, I invite all students to join us in showing our veterans, health care workers, and first responders how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice.”

The cards will be delivered on Valentine’s Day to the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, the Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles Ann Arbor VA, and local law enforcement departments, health care facilities, and first responders.

Those who wish to participate may call Dingell’s Michigan Dearborn office at (313) 278-2936 to arrange for pickup.

After “Valentines for Veterans” received such an overwhelming response from veterans, schools and the community, in 2015 Dingell launched the year-round “Sending Smiles to Vets” program, which engages young people on an ongoing basis to create cards and artwork for veterans. The program celebrates various seasons and holidays, including Independence Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.