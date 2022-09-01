Dingell announces almost $25M for Willow Run Airport

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MI-12, announced on Aug. 27 that the U.S. Department of Transportation will grant Willow Run Airport $24,984,642 to construct a new taxiway.

“Willow Run Airport is a critical facility for commerce, cargo, and general aviation,” said Congresswoman Dingell. “A few months ago when I toured, their number one ask was to stay strong and viable. With this funding on its way to Willow Run, we will improve airport operations with a new taxiway, help Michiganders and visitors travel safely, and keep our local economy and supply chains running smoothly. I’m proud to help deliver critical infrastructure investments and upgrades like this one to Michigan’s 12th district.”

Chat Newton, CEO, Wayne County Airport Authority, said, “The Wayne County Airport Authority is pleased to receive a U.S. Department of Transportation grant for Willow Run Airport. The funds will be used to construct a new parallel taxiway for the primary runway, improving the safety and efficiency of the airfield. We’re grateful to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell for her constant advocacy for Willow Run Airport. We also appreciate the continued support of Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow.

Dingell previously announced $815,000 for the Willow Run Airport from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In January, Dingell toured Willow Run Airport to highlight critical investments under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Willow Run Airport typically handles over 200,000,000 pounds of cargo annually, making it one of the nation’s largest airports for landed air freight flown by exclusively cargo aircraft.