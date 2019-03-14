‘Diabetes Undone’ classes begin March 21 at 7th-day Adventist Church

“Diabetes Undone” will be presented for eight weeks from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday beginning March 21 and running through May 16 at the Belleville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 89 S. Edgemont St., Belleville. Food samples will be available at each class.

Pastor Nathaniel Oregon is the event coordinator. For more information and to register call him at (918) 902-9977.

This interactive workshop can also help to lower blood pressure and cholesterol and to help reverse heart disease, as well, Pastor Oregon said.

Most doctors, dietitians, and diabetes specialists maintain that type 2 diabetes is a chronic and progressive disease. The American Diabetes Association itself pretty much says this on its website, and just like that, your diagnosis becomes life sentence, information on the class says.

“But, here’s a plot twist – type 2 diabetes CAN be undone,” the promotional information said.

“Doctors haven’t been giving us the whole story about type 2 diabetes. They are taught to prescribe drugs for a disease that can be reversed by making simple changes to your diet and lifestyle. In fact, it has been scientifically proven that you can experience dramatic health improvement, be free of medications, and even reverse the disease itself with a healthy lifestyle.

“Understanding the power in your lifestyle is the crucial first step in reversing your type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes. You can begin to reverse diabetes, right now, immediately. All without outrageous cost, without drugs and without surgery,” the course information states.

The $49 participant kit includes wellness talks, expert advice, group support, cooking demos and samples, workbook, cookbook, DVD, and access to the video course.

For more information, email pastornathanieloregon@gmail.com .