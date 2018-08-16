Details of Aug. 7 Primary Election for tri-community

In the tri-community for the Primary Election on Aug. 7 the turnouts were:

• City of Belleville – 3,176 registered voters, 812 cast ballots, turnout: 25.56%;

• Sumpter Township – 7,142 registered voters, 1,511 cast ballots, turnout: 21.16%;

• Van Buren Township – 22,679 registered voters, 6,420 cast ballots, turnout: 28.31%.

In Belleville, on the Republican candidates, votes cast were:

• Governor – Bill Schuette, 141; Patrick Colbeck, 67; Brian Calley, 49; Jim Hines, 21; write in: Evan Space, 0

• U.S. Senator -John James, 145; Sandy Pensler,125; write in: William F. White, 0

• Rep. in Congress – Jeff Jones, 226

• State Senator, 6th dist. – Brenda Jones, 218

• State Rep., 21st dist. – Darian Moore, 204

• County Executive – Dennis Curran, 181; Adam Salam Adamski, 28

In Belleville, on the Democrat candidates, votes cast were:

• Governor – Gretchen Whitmer, 256; Abdul El-Sayed, 157; Shri Thanedar, 99; write-in, William Cobbs, 0

• U.S. Senator – Debbie Stabenow, 475

• Rep. in Congress – Debbie Dingell, 476

• State Senator, 6th dist.- Erika Geiss, 362; Robert Kosowski, 126

• State Rep., 21st dist. – Kristy Pagan, 441

• County Executive – Warren Evans, 417

• County Commissioner, 11th dist. – A. Haidous, 406

In Belleville, on the Libertarian candidates, votes cast were:

• Governor – Bill Gelineau, 3; John J. Tatar, 1; write in: Tim Yow, 0

In Sumpter Township on the Republican candidates, votes cast were:

• Governor – Bill Schuette, 389; Patrick Colbeck, 184; Brian Calley, 128; Jim Hines, 70; write in, 1

• U.S. Senator – John James, 451; Sandy Pensler, 304; write in, 2

• Rep. in Congress – Jeff Jones, 621; write in, 9

• State Senator, 6th dist. – Brenda Jones, 611; write in, 11

• State Rep., 17th dist. – Joe Bellino, Jr., 602; write in, 7

• County Executive – Denis Curran, 510; Adam Salam Adamski, 86; write in, 8

• County Commissioner – write in, 70

• Township Trustee – Tim Rush, 488; write in, 6

In Sumpter Township on the Democrat candidates, votes cast were:

• Governor – Gretchen Whitmer, 650; Abdul El-Sayed, 289; Shri Thanedar, 249; write in, 7

• U.S. Senator – Debbie Stabenow, 1,050; write in, 16

• Rep. in Congress – Debbie Dingell, 1,059; write in, 8

• State Senator, 6th dist. – Erika Geiss, 703; Robert Kosowski, 377; write in, 8

• State Rep., 17th dist. – Michelle LaVoy, 955; write in, 14

• County Executive – Warren Evans, 960; write in, 14

• County Commissioner, 11th dist. – A. Haidous, 928; write in, 16

• Township Clerk – Esther Hurst, 550; Sheena Barnes, 402; Toni Clark, 244; write in, 1

• Township Treasurer – Kenneth Bednark, 619; Peggy Morgan, 438; Ronald Barrington Robinson, 151; write in, 2

• Township Trustee – Jennifer Price, 390; Antoine Jordan, 337; Jay Bardell II, 256; Kit D. Dewyer, 96; write in, 7

In Sumpter Township, on the Libertarian candidates, votes cast were: 0

In Sumpter Township, on Lincoln Consolidated School District Bonding Proposal: No: 189; Yes: 165

In Sumpter Township, on Airport Community Schools question: Yes: 43; No: 30

In Van Buren Township, on the Republican candidates, votes cast were:

• Governor – Bill Schuette, 951; Patrick Colbeck, 481; Brian Calley, 367; Jim Hines, 173; write in, 1

• U.S. Senator – John James, 1,055; Sandy Pensler, 839; write in, 3

• Rep. in Congress – Jeff Jones, 1,555; write in, 15

• State Senator, 6th dist. – Brenda Jones, 1,506; write in, 17

• State Rep., 12th dist. – Michelle Bailey, 199; write in, 2

• State Rep., 21st dist. – Darian Moore, 1,226; write in, 9

• County Executive , 193- Denis Curran, 1,244; Adam Salam Adamski, 193; write in, 8

• County Commissioner – write in, 113

In Van Buren Township, on the Democrat candidates, votes cast were:

• Governor – Gretchen Whitmer, 2,169; Abdul El-Sayed, 1,281; Shri Thanedar, 855; write in, 5

• U.S. Senator – Debbie Stabenow, 4,095; write in, 24

• Rep. in Congress – Debbie Dingell, 4,065; write in, 21

• State Senator, 6th dist. – Erika Geiss, 3,128; Robert Kosowski, 916; write in, 10

• State Rep., 12th dist. – Alexandria Taylor, 343; Alex Garza, 264; Tomeka Boles, 121; Lauretha Shelton, 75; write in, 2

• State Rep., 21st dist. – Kristy Pagan, 2,958; write in, 15

• County Executive – Warren Evans, 3,697; write in, 21

• County Commissioner, 11th dist. – A. Haidous, 3,478; write in, 32

In Van Buren Township, on the Libertarian candidates, votes cast were:

• Governor – Bill Gelineau, 8; John J. Tatar, 7

• U.S. Senator – write in, 4

• Rep. in Congress – write in, 4

• State Senator, 6th dist. – write in, 4

• State Rep., 12th dist. – 0

• State Rep., 21st dist. – write in, 4

• County Executive – write in, 4

• County Commissioner – write in, 4

In Van Buren Township, votes cast on the Lincoln Consolidated School District Bonding Proposal:

• Yes, 134; No, 86