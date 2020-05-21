Democratic Club to host Supreme Court Justice via Zoom

The Southwestern Wayne Democratic Club will host Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack at its 7 p.m., Thursday, May 28, meeting via Zoom teleconferencing.

To participate in the virtual meeting, email to shoesuawbrat@aol.com with RSVP in the subject line for access information. For further information, call club president Terree O’Neil Darling at (313) 971-5027.

Chief Justice McCormack was elected to the Michigan Supreme Court in November 2012. She was unanimously selected by her colleagues to serve as chief justice in January 2019 and this year is seeking reelection to a second term on the court. During her tenure, she devoted herself to improving the way Michiganders experience the courts.

She and her husband Steven Croley live in Ann Arbor. They have four daughters, two who are in college and two who have graduated college.

“The club is proud to provide this platform for engagement,” said president Darling.