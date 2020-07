Debra Green installed as new president of Belleville Rotary Club

On July 7 at the Quirk Park pavilion in Van Buren Township the officers and directors of the Rotary Club of Belleville were installed by 2020-21 Rotary District 6400 Governor Dr. Noel Jackson, also known as “Captain Rotary.” Debra Green, retired director of the Belleville Library, is the new president. Vice-president is Jerry Richardson, treasurer is Brian Pearcy second vice-president is Rachel Kozlowski; and directors are Patti Monroe, Keith Bruder, and Dennis Davidson.