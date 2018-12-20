Deadline for BHS Distinguished Graduate nominations is Jan. 31

Nomination applications for the Belleville High School Distinguished Graduate program must be turned in to the BHS office at 501 W. Columbia Ave., Belleville, by Jan. 31, 2019.

A copy of the application can be downloaded from the Van Buren Public Schools official website at: www.vanburenschools.net . To get to the application, click on “Menu,” “Our District,” and then “BHS Distinguished Graduate Application.”

The inductions of Distinguished Graduates and BHS National Honor Society members will be held together in April.

The Distinguished Graduate award is an annual honor that recognizes BHS graduates who have distinguished themselves in business or profession, or have contributed to his/her community’s welfare and progress. The graduation year of those recognized must be 10 or more years prior to the current year of graduation.

It is expected that the recipient, or family member in the case of a posthumous award, will attend the ceremony where the award will be presented. Portraits of the Distinguished Graduates are displayed in a hallway at BHS.